Trump, 'pianteremo la nostra bandiera su Marte'
epa11839274 Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk and Barron Trump before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., USA, 20 January 2025. It is the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as U.S. president. EPA/KENNY HOLSTON / POOL
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - Donald Trump annuncia: "Metteremo la nostra bandiera a stelle e strisce su Marte". Alle parole del presidente, Elon Musk - presente nella rotonda di Capitol Hill per il giuramento - esulta e sorride.
