Trump, oggi dichiaro l'emergenza al confine col Messico
epa11839242 President-elect Donald J. Trump (C) arrives for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., USA, 20 January 2025. It is the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as U.S. president. EPA/KENNY HOLSTON / POOL
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - "Dichiarerò oggi l'emergenza al confine col Messico e manderò l'esercito": lo ha detto Donald Trump nel suo discorso d'insediamento, annunciando altre politiche contro l'invasione dei migranti illegali, tra cui la politica 'Remain in Mexico'.
