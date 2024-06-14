Trump, 'non sono razzista, ho molti amici afroamericani'
epa11408399 Former US president Donald J. Trump departs an advocacy center after meeting with Senate lawmakers at the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 June 2024. It is the first time Trump has returned to the Hill since mobs of his supporters attacked the Capitol building on 06 January 2021. Trump now refers to the insurrectionists as â€˜J6 warriorsâ€™ and â€˜victims.â€™ EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
NEW YORK, 14 GIU - "Ho molti amici afroamericani, se fossi razzista non sarebbero amici". Lo ha detto Donald Trump. "Non starebbero con me neanche per due minuti se pensassero che sono razzista. Non sono razzista", ha aggiunto l'ex presidente precisando che gli afroamericani possono rapportarsi a me" perché sono "discriminato" dal sistema giudiziario come loro.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti