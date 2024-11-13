Giornale di Brescia
Italia e Estero

Trump nomina Matt Gaetz ministro della Giustizia

epa11701620 Republican US Representative from Florida Matt Gaetz speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Senator JD Vance participates in an Election Day eve campaign rally in the Cobb County area of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 04 November 2024. Vance is the running mate of former US president Donald Trump. The US Election Day is 05 November 2024. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
NEW YORK, 13 NOV - Donald Trump nomina il deputato Matt Gaetz ministro della Giustizia. Lo annuncia il presidente-eletto su Truth.

Argomenti
NEW YORK

