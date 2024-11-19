Trump nomina Lutnick segretario al Commercio
epa11688252 Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, speaks during a rally held for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 27 October 2024. Trump is facing US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming election on 05 November 2024. EPA/SARAH YENESEL
AA
WASHINGTON, 19 NOV - Donald Trump ha nominato Howard Lutnick, l'amministratore delegato di Cantor Fitzgerald, come segretario al Commercio. Lo annuncia il presidente eletto su Truth.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti