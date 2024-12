Trump nomina il capo dello staff dell'Attorney General Pam Bondi

epa11753661 Pam Bondi, US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, poses for a photo during a meeting with Republican Senator from Iowa and incoming Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (not pictured) at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA, 02 December 2024. Bondi is attending several meetings on Capitol Hill as she seeks confirmation for the position of US Attorney General. EPA/WILL OLIVER