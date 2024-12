Trump nomina capo della Nasa un imprenditore-astronauta

epa11595982 The Polaris Dawn mission lifts off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 10 September 2024. According to SpaceX, the four-person crew of civilians, led by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a series of launch delays attributed to technical issues and bad weather. The crew will attain a maximum height of 870 miles (1,400 kilometers), three times the altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) and farther than any human has flown since the Apollo era over 50 years ago. Polaris carries the Mission Commander Jared Isaacman, Mission Pilot Scott Poteet, Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis and Mission Specialist/Medical Officer Anna Menon. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH