Trump, 'nei confronti di Carter abbiamo debito di gratitudine'

epa11798085 (FILE) A handout photo made available by the Jimmy Carter Library shows US President Jimmy Carter (R) meeting with Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts in the Oval Office at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 May 1978 (reissued 29 December 2024). Carter died on 29 December 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Carter Center confirmed. He was 100, the longest-lived president in US history. He took office as President of the United States on 20 January 1977 and succeeded Gerald Ford until he left office on 20 January 1981 to his successor Ronald Reagan. James Earl 'Jimmy' Carter, Jr. was born on 01 October 1924 in the village of Plains, Georgia, USA. After school he enrolled in the US Navy until 09 October 1953 after which he returned to his native village to extend the family peanut farm. In 1961 Jimmy Carter was elected to the state senate and on 12 January 1971 he became Governor of Georgia. In 2002 he became the only US President to receive the Nobel Peace Prize after leaving office. Outside of his political career Jimmy Carter was also known for his volunteer work with the 'Habitat for Humanity' organization. EPA/WHITE HOUSE PHOTOGRAPHER / JIMMY CARTER LIBRARY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES