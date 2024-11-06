Trump lascia Mar-a-Lago, 'parlerà ai suoi sostenitori'
epa11704228 A supporter of former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts as they wait for results of the US 2024 presidential elections during an election night watch party held in the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 05 November 2024. Voters across the country are casting ballots today for President of the United States in a tightly contested race between Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for candidates in congressional and local races. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
AA
WASHINGTON, 06 NOV - Donald Trump ha lasciato a Mar-a-Lago in direzione del convention center di Palm Beach, dove è atteso parlare ai suoi sostenitori. Lo riportano i media americani.
