Trump, 'lasceremo la Nato se non trattati giustamente'
epa11762985 US president-elect Donald J. Trump leaves the Elysee Palace to attend a ceremony for the reopening of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/Mohammed Badra
WASHINGTON, 08 DIC - Donald Trump ha avvertito in un'intervista a Nbc news che "considererà seriamente" la possibilità per gli Stati Uniti di lasciare la Nato se non saranno trattati "giustamente".
