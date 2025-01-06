Trump, 'la mia vittoria un grande momento della storia'
epa11772505 President-elect Donald Trump's motorcade outside the New York Stock Exchange as he arrives to ring the Opening Bell in New York, New York, USA, 12 December 2024. President-elect Trump has been recognized as the 'Person of the Year' by the Time magazine. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
WASHINGTON, 06 GEN - "Il Congresso oggi certifichera la nostra vittoria elettorale: un grande momento nella storia. Maga!". Così Donald Trump ha commentato su Truth l'imminente cerimonia al Congresso americano. Il presidente eletto ha ripostato una frase di Elon Musk secondo la quale "se Trump non avesse vinto le elezioni la civiltà sarebbe andata perduta".
