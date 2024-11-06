Trump jr prende in giro Harris, 'ce l'abbiamo fatta Joe'
epa10953282 Donald Trump Jr. (C), son of former US President Donald J. Trump, appears at the ongoing civil fraud trial being litigated in New York, New York, USA, 01 November 2023. Donald Trump Jr, along with his father Donald Trump, his brother Eric and Trump family business entities, are facing a lawsuit by the State of New York accusing them of inflating the value of assets to get favorable loans from banks. EPA/SETH WENIG / POOL
ROMA, 06 NOV - Donald Trump Jr. ha deriso su X Kamala Harris riusando la famosa frase, diventata virale, in cui Harris parlando al telefono con Joe Biden dopo la vittoria del 2020 gli disse: "We did it Joe", 'ce l'abbiamo fatta Joe'. Ripubblicando un tweet di Joe Biden relativo al risultato del Super Bowl di febbraio, Trump Jr. ha scritto: "Ce l'abbiamo fatta Joe!!!". "Ce l'abbiamo fatta Joe" è diventato in breve tempo un meme che ha spopolato su Internet, ma ora è stato ripreso anche dai repubblicani per celebrare la vittoria di Trump.
