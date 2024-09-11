Trump, 'il dibattito con Harris è stato truccato da Abc'
epaselect epa11597726 Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following his presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in the debate's press file in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 10 September 2024. The two candidates faced off for 90 minutes in their only planned debate of the 2024 presidential election. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
(ANSA-AFP) - WASHINGTON, 11 SET - L'ex presidente Usa Donald Trump ha affermato che il dibattito con Kamal Harris è stato "truccato" dal canale tv Abc. (ANSA-AFP).
