Trump ha giurato, è il 47/o presidente degli Stati Uniti

WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - Donald Trump ha appena giurato come 47/mo presidente degli Stati Uniti nelle mani del presidente della Corte suprema John Roberts. Ora è ufficialmente il commander in chief. Con i suoi 78 anni, è il presidente più vecchio ad aver giurato. Trump ha giurato sulla bibbia usata da Abraham Lincoln nel 1861 e su una che gli è stata regalata dalla madre nel 1955, quando il presidente eletto aveva solo nove anni.
