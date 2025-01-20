Trump firma sette ordini esecutivi alla Capital One Arena
epa11840629 U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) look on during an indoor inauguration parade at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Trump was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on 20 January. The presidential inauguration was held indoors due to extreme cold temperatures in DC. EPA/ANNA MONEYMAKER / POOL
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - Donald Trump ha firmato sette ordini esecutivi alla Capital One Arena, tra cui la grazia a tutti gli insurrezionisti dell'attacco a Capitol Hill del 6 gennaio 2021 e la revoca di 78 leggi emanate da Joe Biden.
