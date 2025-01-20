Trump firma sette ordini esecutivi alla Capital One Arena

epa11840629 U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) look on during an indoor inauguration parade at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Trump was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on 20 January. The presidential inauguration was held indoors due to extreme cold temperatures in DC. EPA/ANNA MONEYMAKER / POOL