Trump, 'è possibile che riduca gli aiuti all'Ucraina'
epa11763607 US President-elect Donald J. Trump (C-L) shakes hand with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-R) inside Notre-Dame Cathedral ahead of a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA
WASHINGTON, 08 DIC - Donald Trump ha avvertito in un'intervista a Nbc news che è "possibile" che la sua amministrazione decida di ridurre gli aiuti all'Ucraina.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti