Trump è arrivato alla Casa Bianca da presidente
epa11838756 US President-elect Donald Trump departs the North Portico of the White House on the morning of his inauguration in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Trump will be sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on 20 January. The presidential inauguration will be held indoors due to extreme cold temperatures in DC. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - Donald Trump è arrivato alla Casa Bianca, la seconda volta da presidente. Tra poco, nello Studio Ovale, firmerà altri ordini esecutivi come annunciato dal presidente stesso.
