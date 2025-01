Trump, 'discusso con Xi di commercio, TikTok e fentanyl'

epa07675392 US President Donald J. Trump gives a thumbs up while arriving to speak during the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2019. Trump said that substantial additional US tariffs would be placed on goods from China if there's no progress on a trade deal after his planned meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Japan. EPA/Andrew Harrer / POOL