Trump, dazi del 25% a Messico e Canada contro droga e migranti

epa10926461 Central American migrants rest on the train tracks in the community of Jeses Nazareno, municipality of Serdan City, State of Puebla, Mexico, 18 October 2023. Migrants traveling aboard "The Beast"?, a long freight train, has increased by 60 percent in the last four weeks in Puebla, the Mexican Red Cross revealed, despite attemps by the Mexican Government to stop it. EPA/Hilda Rios