Trump, 'con Netanyahu ci vediamo venerdì'
epa11489815 Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump speaks at his first joint rally with Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, 20 July 2024. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
NEW YORK, 23 LUG - Donald Trump fa sapere che "su richiesta di Bibi Netanyahu ci vedremo venerdì 26 luglio a Mar-a-lago". Lo afferma l'ex presidente sul suo social Truth.
