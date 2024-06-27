Trump, Biden minaccia per democrazia ed esistenza Usa
epa08766648 US President Donald J. Trump speaks as he and Democratic candidate Joe Biden participate in the presidential debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 22 October 2020. The debate is the final debate between US President Donald J. Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden before the US election on 03 November. EPA/SHAWN THEW
AA
WASHINGTON, 27 GIU - "Joe Biden è una minaccia per la democrazia e una minaccia per la sopravvivenza e l'esistenza del nostro stesso Paese": lo scrive Donald Trump sul suo social Truth poche ore prima del duello tv con il presidente.
