Trump, 'aperto all'idea che Musk compri TikTok'

epa11837519 US President-elect Donald Trump (R) with businessman Elon Musk (C) and Musk's son, X, (L) on stage during a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2025. President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Joe Biden to become the 47th president of the United States, will be inaugurated on 20 January, though all of the planned outdoor ceremonies and events have been cancelled due to a forecast of extreme cold temperatures. EPA/WILL OLIVER