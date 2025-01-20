Giornale di Brescia
Trump annuncia, 'imporremo dazi sui Paesi esteri'

epa11839304 The audience looks on as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. EPA/SAUL LOEB / POOL
epa11839304 The audience looks on as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. EPA/SAUL LOEB / POOL
WASHINGTON, 20 GEN - "Invece di tassare i nostri cittadini, imporremo dazi sui Paesi stranieri per arricchire i nostri cittadini". Lo ha detto Donald Trump.

