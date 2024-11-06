Trump allunga in Georgia, a metà scrutinio è al 55%

epaselect epa11702573 Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Dekalb County Avondale Estates City Hall voting precinct as the polls open on Election Day in Avondale Estates, Georgia, USA, 05 November 2024. Voters across the country are casting ballots today for President of the United States in a tightly contested race between Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for candidates in Senate and Congressional races. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER