Trump, a Milwaukee terrò un discorso completamente diverso
epa11476882 Former US President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. Former US President Donald Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear and that a person attending the rally was killed, another was injured and that the alleged shooter was dead. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

ROMA, 15 LUG - L'ex presidente Donald Trump ha annunciato in un'intervista al Washington Examiner, ripresa dalla Bbc, che alla convention repubblicana terrà "un discorso completamente diverso. È un'opportunità per unire il Paese. Mi è stata data questa possibilità", afferma l'ex presidente. "Il discorso che avrei dovuto tenere giovedì sarebbe stato strepitoso - ha affarmato - se ciò non fosse accaduto, questo sarebbe stato uno dei discorsi più incredibili", ha anche affermato, aggiungendo che sarebbe stato rivolto principalmente alle politiche del presidente Biden. "Sinceramente, ora sarà un discorso completamente diverso", ha spiegato.
