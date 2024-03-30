Trovati otto migranti morti su una spiaggia in Messico

epa11222798 A migrant crosses the Rio Grande on the border between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 14 March 2024 (Issued 15 March 2024). Migrants crossing the Mexico-US border face new risks as the United States began this week the delivery of millions of cubic meters to the border tributary, as established by the bilateral International Water Distribution Treaty. The events occur in the midst of the unprecedented migratory flow of recent years in the region, where Mexico reported an increase of nearly 77 percent in irregular migration in 2023, with more than 782,000 undocumented foreigners detected. EPA/LUIS TORRES