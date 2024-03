Trovati morti 5 scialpinisti dispersi sulle Alpi svizzere

epa09913769 Competitors climb on their way to the 'Col De Tsena Refien' pass under a starry sky, during the 22nd Glacier Patrol race near Arolla, Switzerland, 28 April 2022. The Glacier Patrol (Patrouille des Glaciers in French), organized by the Swiss Army, takes place during the week of 25 April to 01 May. Highly-experienced hiker-skiers trek for over 57,5km (4386m ascent and 4519m descent) along the Haute Route along the Swiss-Italian border from Zermatt to Verbier. EPA/ANTHONY ANEX