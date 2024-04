Troppe risse tra giovani, al luna park c'è il metal detector

epa11057775 People view a painted chair swing ride in motion created by artist Kenny Scharf as part of the 'Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy' exhibit in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 January 2024. Luna Luna was originally an open-air museum and amusement park in Hamburg, Germany in 1987 curated by Austrian artist André Heller. The works were found and restored decades later and are on display to the public in the exhibit Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy. EPA/ALLISON DINNER