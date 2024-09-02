Tribunale ordina fine dello sciopero generale in Israele
epa11579207 Passengers walk by an empty waiting area at the Ben Gurion International Airport after Israeli trade unionist and chairman of Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, announced a general strike; in Tel Aviv, Israel, 02 September 2024. Israel's largest labor union, Histadrut, called for a nationwide general strike to start on 02 September urging the Israeli Prime Minister to reach a deal to secure the remaining hostages held by Hamas following the 07 October attack. Thousands of Israelis protested across Israel on 01 September following the recovery of the bodies of six hostagres held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to a statement by the Israeli Government Press Office, 97 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, with 33 confirmed dead. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 02 SET - Il presidente del tribunale del lavoro ha ordinato la fine dello sciopero generale in Israele alle 14,30 ora locale, "dopo avere ascoltato le posizioni delle parti". Lo riferisce Ynet. L'ingiunzione arriva dopo le forti pressioni del governo sul sindacato per non bloccare le attività del Paese, come invece sta avvenendo. Ieri un ministro del Likud, lo stesso partito del premier, ha riferito di forti timori di Benyamin Netanyahu rispetto alle enormi proteste contro il governo. Ieri l'Histadrut, il grande sindacato che rappresenta centinaia di migliaia di lavoratori, ha detto che lo sciopero potrebbe continuare anche domani.
