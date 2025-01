Treno merci guasto tra Milano e Lecco, ritardi e disagi

epa11215047 A slow exposure with zoom effect picture shows a railway worker stands on empty tracks during a German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) strike at a Cargo station in Hagen, Germany, 11 March 2024. The GDL called on its members to strike starting 6:00 pm on 11 March for freight trains and 2:00 am on 12 March for passenger trains for 24 hours, over a wages dispute with German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB). EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF