Tre morti in un attentato al valico della Cisgiordania
epa08971362 Palestinian truck and ambulance wait to cross the Allenby Bridge, the only crossing between West Bank and Jordan, shortly before it was closed until future notice, in the West Bank city of Jericho, 28 January 2021. Israeli Government Coordinator of Government Activities in the West Bank (COGAT) announced that passenger movement will not be permitted in the Allenby Bridge from both directions from 28 January at 17:00 until further notice, except for specific humanitarian situations, as part of the efforts to reduce the morbidity level in the region. The decision was made in coordination with Jordan and the Palestinian Authority. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
ROMA, 08 SET - Almeno tre israeliani sono rimasti uccisi in un attacco terroristico al valico di Allenby, tra Cisgiordania e Giordania. Lo riferiscono fonti mediche. Ufficiali della sicurezza israeliana hanno dichiarato che l'attentatore, arrivato con un camion dal lato giordano, ha aperto il fuoco contro i dipendenti dello scalo merci del valico a est di Gerico. L'esercito afferma che l'autore "è stato eliminato dalle forze di sicurezza" e che al momento sono in corse verifiche per accertare se il camion sul quale si trovava l'attentatore fosse imbottito di esplosivi.
