Tre morti in un attentato al valico della Cisgiordania

epa08971362 Palestinian truck and ambulance wait to cross the Allenby Bridge, the only crossing between West Bank and Jordan, shortly before it was closed until future notice, in the West Bank city of Jericho, 28 January 2021. Israeli Government Coordinator of Government Activities in the West Bank (COGAT) announced that passenger movement will not be permitted in the Allenby Bridge from both directions from 28 January at 17:00 until further notice, except for specific humanitarian situations, as part of the efforts to reduce the morbidity level in the region. The decision was made in coordination with Jordan and the Palestinian Authority. EPA/ATEF SAFADI