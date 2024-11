Tre morti in raid israeliani su valichi confine con il Libano

epa11649313 Israeli artillery shells near Hula village in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, northern Israel, 08 October 2024. The Israeli army reported that the 98th Division, including the Paratroopers Brigade, the Commando Brigade, the 7th Brigade and soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, are conducting limited targeted raids against Hezbollah strongholds near the border with Israel in southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI