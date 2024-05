Tre missili hanno colpito nave al largo dello Yemen

epa11370697 Houthi soldiers escort released prisoners loyal to the Yemeni government during a unilateral release of 112 war prisoners, in Sana'a, Yemen, 26 May 2024. Yemen's Houthis have freed unilaterally 112 war prisoners loyal to the Saudi-backed government of Yemen, in a fresh move to help revive a stalled peace process in the war-torn Arab country, according to a statement by the Houthis. The release came a year after a UN and ICRC-brokered prisoner swap was carried out by the warring sides in Yemen, in which 887 detainees were exchanged. Yemen has been experiencing the longest period of relative calm yet for over two years amid a United Nations-sponsored fragile truce between the Houthis and the government of Yemen after seven years of a full-blown armed conflict. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB