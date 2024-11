Trattenimenti in Albania, deciderà la Corte d'appello

epa11709512 A group of migrants (L) intercepted in international waters around Italy, disembark the Italian Navy vessel Libra at Shengjin, Albania, 08 November 2024. Italy has sent a group of 8 migrants to Albania, after a previous group was turned away in October for failing the vetting process, in a plan aimed at deterring dangerous sea crossings by processing asylum claims outside the EU. The initiative faced legal setbacks after Italian courts ruled that migrants could not be held in Albania due to concerns over their legal status. In response, the Italian government adjusted the legal framework, hoping this would strengthen the policy, which allows up to 3,000 non-vulnerable men to be housed temporarily in Italian-run facilities in Albania. EPA/MALTON DIBRA