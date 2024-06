Tornata regolare la circolazione sulla Av Milano-Bologna

epa11283773 A man crosses the rails in a closed metro station during a 24-hour strike of public transport in Athens, Greece, 17 April 2024. Public transportation (metro, tram, electric railway (ISAP), trolleys and buses) will not run in Athens on 17 April, as workers' unions will participate in a 24-hour strike called by the General Confederation of Employees of Greece (GSEE). EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU