Tokyo ospiterà comando di una forza congiunta Usa-Giappone

epa11501372 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (3-L) talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (2-R) during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry's Iikura Annex Guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2024. Blinken visits Japan with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to attend the Japan-US two+two ministerial meeting and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad meeting) between Japan, US, Australia and India. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL