Times, 'Navalny è stato ucciso con un pugno al cuore'

epa11168396 Flowers, lights and portraits laid at the memorial site for Alexei Navalny at Carl Fredrik Reutersward's sculpture 'Non-Violence' at Anna Lindhs Place in Malmo, Sweden, 20 February 2024. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on 16 February in a Arctic penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. EPA/JOHAN NILSSON SWEDEN OUT