Tifone Yagi, sale a 9 il bilancio delle vittime in Vietnam

epa11592885 A woman stands next to a fallen tree after typhoon Yagi's landfall in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 September 2024. Typhoon Yagi, Asia's most powerful storm so far this year, made landfall in northern Vietnam on 07 September, killing 14 people and injuring 220 others, according to statistics from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH