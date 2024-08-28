Tifone Shanshan, Toyota ferma le sue fabbriche in Giappone

epa11568223 Rescue workers search for missing residents amid the ruins of a house collapsed by heavy rain triggered by typhoon Shanshan in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, 28 August 2024. Two of the five-member family buried by the landslide were rescued. The Japan Meteorological Agency said on 28 August that it may issue a special warning for strong winds, high waves, high tides and heavy rain for southwestern Japan as typhoon Shanshan is approaching Kagoshima Prefecture. The typhoon is expected to make landfall on southern Kyushu toward 29 August, the agency said. Japan's Shinkansen bullet train services are expected to be suspended from late 28 August, while airlines have already announced to cancel about 200 flights on 28 and 29 August. EPA/GAMAGORI CITY JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY