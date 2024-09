Testo Ppe, S&d, Renew su Kiev, 'sì uso armi Ue in Russia'

epa11175032 'Leopard 1 A5' combat tanks ready for delivery to Ukraine are pictured at the military ground during a visit of Ukrainian troop by German President Steinmeier and German Defense Minister Pistorius at the Klietz military training area of the German armed forces Bundeswehr, in Klietz, Germany, 23 February 2024. The Special Training Command of the EU training mission EUMAM and the Bundeswehr's mobile logistics troops are training Ukrainian soldiers at the site. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE