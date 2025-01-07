Terremoto in Tibet, il bilancio delle vittime sale a 95
epa11810628 A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hitting near Shigatse, Tibet, southern China, 07 January 2025. The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at around 177 kilometers southwest from Shigatse, Tibet and according to the USGS, hit at a depth of 10 kilometres. EPA/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
PECHINO, 07 GEN - E' salito a 95 morti e 130 feriti il bilancio del terremoto che ha colpito il Tibet: lo hanno reso noto le autorità locali.
