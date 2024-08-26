Terremoto di magnitudo 6.9 a Tonga
ROMA, 26 AGO - Un terremoto di magnitudo 6.9 ha colpito l'arcipelago di Tonga, nell'oceano Pacifico. Lo ha riferito lo United States Geological Survey. Non è stata attivata l'allerta tsunami ma alcune attività commerciali vicino alla costa sono state evacuate. L'epicentro del terremoto è stato localizzato in mare aperto. Il sisma ha "scosso" anche gli edifici dove si sta svolgendo il Forum delle Isole del Pacifico, alla presenza di numerosi leader e del segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres.
