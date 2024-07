Terremoto di magnitudo 3.6 in provincia di Caltanissetta

epa07248828 An officer examines a seismograph at the Anak Krakatau volcano monitoring station in Carita, Banten, Indonesia, 26 December 2018. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), at least 429 people are dead and 1.459 others have been injured after a tsunami hit the coastal regions of the Sunda Strait. EPA/ADI WEDA