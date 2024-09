Termometro sopra i 40, ondata di calore estremo in California

epa11456090 Signs warn people of extreme heat in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 July 2024. More than 70 percent of California is under an excessive-heat warning, issued by the National Weather Service. In Southern California, these heat warnings are in effect through Monday night for parts of the Antelope, Apple, Lucerne and Coachella valleys, with temperatures reaching triple-digits, over 100 Fahrenheit (approximately 38 degrees Celsius). EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN