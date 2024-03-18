Terminato il colloquio tra Biden e Netayahu, 45 minuti
epa10925265 US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a joint press confrence in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team' EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 18 MAR - Si è conclusa la conversazione tra il presidente americano Joe Biden e il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu che è durata 45 minuti. Lo hanno riferito i media.
