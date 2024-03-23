Terminate le operazioni di salvataggio al Crocus a Mosca
epa11239234 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations shows rescuers clearing the rubble and extinguishing fires in the hall of the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. On the evening of 22 March, a group of gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, at least 133 people were killed and more than 100 were hospitalized. On the morning of 23 March, the director of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to the Russian President about the detention of 11 suspects, including all four gunmen directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 23 MAR - E' terminata l'operazione di salvataggio al Crocus City Hall a Mosca, teatro ieri sera di un attacco terroristico. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati estratti 133 corpi da sotto le macerie. Lo ha reso noto il governatore della regione di Mosca Andrey Vorobyov sul suo canale Telegram, riporta la Tass, precisando inoltre che sono state identificate 50 delle vittime. Negli ospedali sono ancora ricoverate "107 persone e i medici stanno lottando per la loro vita", ha aggiunto il governatore.
