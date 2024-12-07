Giornale di Brescia
Italia e Estero

Tempesta Darragh sferza Gb, un morto e migliaia di case al buio

epa11761802 A tree, blown over in Storm Darragh on Oxford Street in Burnham-on-Sea, Britain, 07 December 2024. The Met Office has issued a red weather warning as Storm Darragh hits the south west of the UK with 'damaging winds', with gusts of 90mph possible. EPA/JON ROWLEY
epa11761802 A tree, blown over in Storm Darragh on Oxford Street in Burnham-on-Sea, Britain, 07 December 2024. The Met Office has issued a red weather warning as Storm Darragh hits the south west of the UK with 'damaging winds', with gusts of 90mph possible. EPA/JON ROWLEY
ROMA, 07 DIC - Allarme nel Regno Unito per l'ondata di maltempo legata alla tempesta Darragh: un uomo è morto, schiacciato da un albero nel suo furgone mentre percorreva una superstrada nel Lancashire, mentre sono 177 mila le case rimaste senza elettricità in Inghilterra, Scozia e Galles. Nel Regno la tempesta ha portato venti fino a quasi 150 chilometri orari, secondo quanto riportano i media britannici.

