Tempesta Boris sferza Europa centrale, 8 morti accertati

epaselect epa11605635 A man walks through a flooded road caused by the overflowing of the Bela River following heavy rain in the town of Jesenik, Czech Republic, 15 September 2024. Floods caused by heavy rains have been battering central and eastern Europe since 13 September, with at least four dead in Romania, four missing in the Czech Republic, and alarming water levels recorded in Poland. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK