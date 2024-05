Televisione Israele, sospese le trattative su ostaggi a Gaza

epa11244905 Family members and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protest outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 26 March 2024. According to the Israeli IDF, 134 Israeli hostages are currently being held by Hamas in Gaza. Israel has recalled its negotiating team from Qatar, ending immediate attempts to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement. EPA/ABIR SULTAN