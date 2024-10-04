Teheran, 'il cessate il fuoco in Libano includa anche Gaza'

epa11641295 The rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 04 October 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Balah on 04 October. More than 41,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER